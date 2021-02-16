Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old last seen in Harrisville, PA

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an amber alert for a 17-year-old girl last seen on State Route 8 in Harrisville, PA.

Stephnie White, 17, was reportedly last seen with Micheal Mesko, 50.

Call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/E5BpWP8hyM — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 16, 2021

White was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Deadpool logo, red and black pajama pants with a Harley Quinn logo on them, and black and white high top sneakers.

She was last seen in the area of State Route 8 in Harrisville. Mesko is believed to be driving a 2015 Nissan Rouge with New York registration HPS3840.