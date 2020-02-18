Amber Alert issued in Connellsville City, PA

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.—According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Amber Alert has been cancelled.

WTAE reports that the alert was issued for 15-year-old Damion Mickey. According to the Amber Alert, Mickey is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair.

He was reportedly abducted by 32-year-old Kieth Bradshaw.

An amber alert has been issued for Connellsville City, PA.

According to the alert, the suspected vehicle involved is a 2018 white Chevrolet Malibu with license plate KYB1942.

