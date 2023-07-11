Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An arrest has been made in a decade-old Erie cold case. Anthony D’Onofrio has been arrested in the 2012 fatal shooting of his fiancée at the time, Lexie Castile.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny and Captain Kirk Reese of the Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Anthony D’Onofrio for the murder of Lexie Castile on September 16, 2012 at a home in the 1100 block of West 24 Street in Erie.

D’Onofrio was arrested Monday morning at the entrance gate at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington. Erie Police Detective Sergeant Craig Stoker and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Todd Giliberto, were assisted in the arrest by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Military Police from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, as well as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Lexie Castile lived with her son and her boyfriend at the time of her death. On September 16, 2012, Castile was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police report D’Onofrio called 911 that night to report she had shot herself.

Erie Police officers responded and located a Glock 17, .9mm pistol lying on the bed. The pistol magazine was empty and 16 live bullets were on the bed. One spent 9mm casing was found in the corner of the apartment and one live .9mm round was located on the floor. It was later confirmed the spent shell casing was discharged from the Glock 17 pistol.

According to the police report, D’Onofrio told investigators they did not fight that night, but in a later statement claimed they did. He was tested for gunshot residue at the time and tested positive on both hands, and on the left shoulder of his shirt.

The autopsy reveled the trajectory of the bullet would have been hard for her to do herself, and that she had a contusion on her thigh, an abrasion on her forehead, and a contusion on a finger and wrist.

The police report also states witnesses reported hearing disturbances the night of fatal shooting. We reported in 2017 the DA’s office told the family that there was not enough evidence to take the case to trial.

On July 7, 2023, Detective Stoker and Trooper Giliberto presented a police criminal complaint to Magisterial District Judge Edward Wilson, charging Anthony D’Onofrio with homicide, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

These charges are allegations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

D’Onofrio is being held on an extradition warrant in Tacoma, Washington. A hearing on his extradition is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. He will be arraigned in Erie by Magisterial District Judge Timothy Beveridge.