Arrest warrant issued for man charged with shooting at local tavern that left one dead, four injured

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a local man after a shooting at a local tavern left one dead, and four injured.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, five people were shot at Bogeys Tavern on Buffalo Rd. Wednesday evening and one has been pronounced dead. One other shooting victim is in critical condition.

According to police, multiple gun shots were fired inside and outside of the bar Wednesday evening. Soon after the bar shooting there was another shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road. Shots were fired at the house, however no one was injured. Police believe this to be related to the bar shooting.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Danny Nicholson II. He is charged with with multiple offenses including 3 counts of attempted criminal homicide.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as it develops.