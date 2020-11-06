Asbury Elementary and Chestnut Hill Elementary School extend virtual learning period

The Millcreek Township School District announced Friday afternoon that the virtual learning period for both Asbury Elementary School and Chestnut Hill Elementary School has been extended to Monday, November 16th.

In a statement on the school district’s website, the district reports that the Millcreek Township School District Pandemic Teams has not tracked any coronavirus cases within the classroom or the school buildings.

The district is continuing to collaborate with the Erie County Department of Health to follow all COVID-19 guidance provided.

Asbury Elementary School and Chestnut Hill Elementary School will reopen to students on Tuesday, November 17th.

For more information on this update, you can read the report from the Millcreek Township School District.