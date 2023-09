It appears the source of the bad smell so many people in the region noticed earlier this week has been identified.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), upwelling is when cold water from the bottom rises to the top.

The graphic illustrates how upwelling works:

Wind pushes the warmer water away from the surface and deep, cold water fills in the space.

That brings up nutrients from the bottom and, in this case, odor.