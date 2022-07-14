(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The swimming restriction posted Wednesday for Beach 11 has been lifted, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Presque Isle State Park are reporting.

According to the Erie County Department of Health protocol, if E. coli counts are between 235 and 999 CFU per 100 mL of water, a Swimming Advisory is posted on that beach.

If levels are above 999 CFU per 100 mL, Restricted Swimming is posted for that beach.

The DCNR says re-testing has begun and will be performed daily. A Swimming Advisory will remain in effect until there is a bacteria count of 235 CFU per 100 mL or less.

Beach areas posted under a Swimming Advisory are still open to the public for swimming, sunbathing, and other recreational activities.

During a Swimming Advisory, to reduce the risk of illness, it is recommended that beachgoers take the following precautions:



• Avoid swallowing lake water.

• Wash your hands before handling food.

• Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, or if you are experiencing an illness.

• Minimize water contact if lake levels are high, heavy rains have just ended, or strong winds are blowing from the west.

According to the DCNR, anything that helps carry sewage and waste into the lake contributes to the rise in bacteria. Lake Erie is a natural body of water and is susceptible to contamination of pathogens.

All beaches at Presque Isle are open for swimming at this time.