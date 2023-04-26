Things are changing at JET 24 and FOX 66! Watch for a new and improved look coming soon!

For more than a decade, JET 24 and FOX 66 have delivered the region’s most-watched TV newscasts from the same studio, each morning, noon, and evening.

Our JET 24 and FOX 66 news sets were designed for an earlier era of TV news. To better serve viewers, we thought it was time for a change.

And once you see what we have planned, we think you’ll agree.

Viewers have enjoyed their morning coffee with David Belmondo and Tom DiVecchio at the same studio anchor desk, used for our noon and evening newscasts. Just like an old sweater, it’s a comfort to see Sean Lafferty, Jennifer Mobilia, Jill McCormick and Tom Atkins in the same familiar space each night.

While our commitment to the great story telling you’ve come to expect remains unchanged, the way we tell and deliver those stories must be fresh and compelling. So, a big change is in the works.

On Thursday, April 20, Lafferty and Mobilia began delivering the news from a small temporary news studio. It’s a tight space with just enough room for an anchor desk, lighting, and studio camera. Due to limitations, we’ve modified how we deliver weather forecasts.

Our temporary set is nothing fancy and should be considered a temporary inconvenience for a vastly improved visual platform for delivering the day’s big stories. Bear with us as we keep you informed, entertained and inspired from our temporary home.

Meanwhile in our main studio, equipment has been cleared, walls have been removed, lighting has come down, and set elements have delicately been taken away and donated to local schools.

All of this in preparation for our studio make-over.

It’s a project in planning for years, in design for months and one that will take weeks to complete.

It’s involved. It’s timely. And it’s necessary.

Today we’re announcing a new high tech state-of-the-art studio is on the way. It will be the biggest visual change since JET 24 went on the air in 1966.

It’s coming from a nationwide TV set design company that builds news studios all over the country for Nexstar Broadcasting. The new set will bring modern technical capabilities that create a more engaging newscast. It will better utilize the space that was home to our former studio and give us the opportunity to present the news in a visually appealing way that rivals major markets.

Suffice to say we’re incredibly excited for what’s to come.

Until we unveil the new studio, we’ll spend the next few weeks in our temporary home, keeping the community informed about news, sports and weather impacting our community. Please pardon the dust and thanks for your patience until we can unveil the new home of JET 24 Action News and FOX 66 News.

Thank you for watching Erie’s news leader, JET 24 and FOX 66. Stay tuned.