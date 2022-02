Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman has died.

According to the Diocese of Erie, Trautman died Saturday evening at Saint Mary’s Home at Asbury Ridge in Erie.

Trautman served as Bishop of Erie from 1990 until 2012.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.