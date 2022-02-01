Board of Elections: No excuse mail-in ballot applications will continue to be accepted in Erie County

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Erie County Board of Elections announced Tuesday they will continue to accept no excuse mail-in voting applications for all 2022 elections following the ruling by a Pennsylvania Court last week that declared Act 77 unconstitutional.

On Jan. 28, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania found the state’s no-excuse mail-in voting law, Act 77, unconstitutional.

“Maintaining the integrity of our election process is our primary focus. We are closely monitoring the progress of the appeal, and highly encourage all interested registered mail-in voters to return their applications promptly to the office. Every vote in Erie County matters,” stated Mary Rennie, Chairwoman, Erie County Board of Elections.

“We share the concerns of the voters. At this time, we encourage all no excuse mail-in voters to return their completed applications as soon as possible to Registration Office. We must continue to prepare for the upcoming election. We plan to notify all applicants as soon as possible if we are unable to honor their request to vote by mail,” stated Tonia Fernandez, Election and Voter Registration Director.

With litigation pending, the Board of Elections says it is still mandated by law to send the 41,000 mail-in voters of Erie County an annual renewal application. Those applications were mailed Friday, Jan. 28.

The 2022 Erie County General Primary Election will be held May 17, 2022.