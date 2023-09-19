Erie Police Department was on the scene of an east side home where a body was discovered earlier Tuesday afternoon.

According to City of Erie Deputy Police Chief Rick Lorah, police were called to a house in the 1100 block of East 28th Street for reports of a body being found.

Police have taken one person in for questioning, but that person has not been identified as a suspect.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said the victim is a 48-year-old female. An autopsy is scheduled for noon on Thursday. This incident remains an active investigation.