Body of partially nude woman wrapped in tarp found under Ashtabula County bridge

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Windsor Township.

A woman’s body was found under a bridge on South Windsor Rd. Monday afternoon.

Investigators have no indication about the woman’s identity.

She was found on a creek bed, wrapped in a tarp, and wearing only a bra.

The woman is 5’8”, 160 lbs., brown eyes and black curly hair. She is a Black female believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30-years-old.

According to a press release from the Ashtabula County sheriff, deputies responded to the area around 5 p.m. on a report of a naked male walking in a field.

The man, who is not being identified, told deputies he found the body.

The female’s body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and possible identification.