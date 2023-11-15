Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found in the Lawrence Park area on Wednesday.

According to reports, a young man was walking along the shoreline near the Lawrence Park Fishing Club and allegedly found a dead body around 11 a.m.

Lawrence Park Fire Department arrived on the scene first, but the Lawrence Park Police Department is investigating the case along with help from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The coroner’s office hasn’t confirmed the identity of the body, but they have confirmed it to be a middle-aged white woman. No foul play is suspected, according to the coroner’s office.

More information will reportedly be available tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to JET 24 Actions News for the latest.