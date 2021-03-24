Bogey’s Tavern double homicide suspect arrested, Erie Police say

The man wanted for a double homicide at an east Erie tavern has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals and Erie Police have confirmed the arrest of Danny Nicholson. Nicholson was taken into custody at a motel in Lawrence Park Wednesday morning.

He is accused of killing two people and injuring three others during a shooting at Bogey’s Tavern on Buffalo Rd. in early March.

Nicholson faces charges of homicide, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.

U.S. Marshals are expected to release more information shortly. We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.