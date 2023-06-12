(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Water Works issued a “Boil Water Advisory” for customers in portions of Harborcreek and Greene Township.

According to Erie Water Works, this is required as a result of a power failure at a pump station that resulted in a reduction of water pressure that impacted the Station Road Corridor from Penn State Behrend to south of Interstate 90.

There is no evidence of contamination in the water system at this time; however, due to the reduction of pressure, the conditions may exist.

Until further notice, before using water for consumption, food preparation, making ice, washing dishes or brushing teeth, bring water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water.

Due to the required sampling and testing, Erie Water Works expects the advisory to remain in effect until Wednesday, June 14. The organization will attempt to notify customers by phone and through the media once the boil water notice has been lifted.

For more information, please contact EWW’s customer service department at 814-870-8000 or visit their website to view a map of the affected area.