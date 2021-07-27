Boil water advisory issued for parts of Harborcreek Twp

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Harborcreek Township due to a water main break on Cooper Rd.

The water main break caused a reduction of water pressure east of Shannon Rd. Due to the reduced water pressure, contamination in the water system is a concern.

At this time, there is no evidence of contamination in the water system. However, as a precaution, residents in the area are asked to boil water before using water for consumption, food preparation, making ice, washing dishes or brushing teeth.

“It’s safe for flushing the toilet or showering, but if you’re going to consume it, it’s best to boil the water first,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO of Erie Water Works. “We haven’t found any bacteria or anything yet, but just to keep everybody safe, we are issuing this advisory because that’s what we’re required to do.”

Vojtek said only to about 600 customers in the southeast area of Harborcreek are affected.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or to use bottled water.

The break is isolated and crews will be making repairs soon, according to Erie Water Works.

The boil water advisory is expected to remain in place until July 29th or later if needed.

Erie Water Works will notify customers once the boil water notice has been lifted.

For more information, you can contact customer service at 870-8000 or visit Erie Water Works website for a map of the affected area.

