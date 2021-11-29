Update: Rt. 6 in Cambridge Springs reopened following car accident

Update: Rt. 6/19 in Cambridge Springs has reopened following a car accident.

A portion of Rt. 6/19 closed shortly after noon Monday for a few hours while crews responded to and cleared a three-vehicle accident.

There were reports from the scene of possible entrapment, and two vehicles had moderate to heavy damage. The accident involved two pickup trucks and a Jeep.

The roads were slushy and snowy at the time, however there has been no word whether the weather played a role in this accident.

No further details have been released at this time.

A car accident has closed a portion of Rt. 6 in Crawford County.

According to PennDOT, a car accident has closed Rt. 6/19 between Gray Street in Cambridge Springs Borough and Kreitz Road/Zilhaver Road in Cambridge Springs Township.

Rt 6/19 is closed between Gray Street in Cambridge Springs Borough and Kreitz Rd/Zilhaver Rd in Cambridge Springs Twp due to a crash. The roadway is expected to reopen later today.



Check roadway conditions at alerts at https://t.co/whO9tOo4dw. — 511PA Erie (@511PAErie) November 29, 2021

Rt. 6 is expected to fully reopen later Monday.

Visit www.511PA.com for the latest traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and more.

This is a developing story. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to update you with more as this develops.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists