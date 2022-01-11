Update: Students at Erie High School cleared to leave following lockdown

Update: Students at Erie High School have been cleared to leave after an initial search of the building by police, according to the school district.

The district posted on Facebook that students will soon be released classroom by classroom, which may take some extra time.

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie High School is currently on lockdown due to an alleged social media threat.

According to Erie’s Public Schools Facebook page, Erie High School is on lockdown after the school district was made aware of alleged threating social media posts.

Erie Police are currently at the school investigating the incident.

The district says students will be released classroom by classroom, which could extend beyond dismissal time, and they are working to arrange transportation for bus students.

This story is developing. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will keep you updated with the latest.