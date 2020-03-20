Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools closing schools indefinitely

Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools has announced its schools are closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

They issued the following statement on Facebook:

“UPDATE, 3/20, 10 a.m.: ERIE’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED

In compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses, Erie’s Public Schools is closed indefinitely. The only operation that will continue is meal distribution. Distribution of meals to all persons under age 18 will continue at all district elementary, middle and high schools, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. THAT SCHEDULE MAY CHANGE. Please stay connected to district communication channels for updates.

The distribution of technology devices scheduled for Monday, March 23, Tuesday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 25 is now canceled. The distribution of paper packets at all meal distribution sites is also suspended. (The packets are, however, available online at eriesd.org.)

Students can access educational opportunities online through teacher websites (primarily middle and high school) and via online platforms such as iReady, Amplify and Smart Futures (elementary students). All work is supplemental and will not be graded.

No decision has been made about the remainder of the academic year or when in-person classroom instruction will resume. Any information about the academic schedule will come from official district communication channels, including this Facebook page, the district website, and the One Call telephone system.

These uncertain times have required all of us to adapt as we continue our mission of serving our students and families. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”