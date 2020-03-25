Breaking: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Crawford and Warren Counties

The Meadville Medical Center (MMC) announced they received results today for the first positive COVID-19 case in Crawford County.

The person is an MMC employee who does not work in or around the hospital setting.

They have mild symptoms and are being isolated at home.

“Our Coronavirus Response Team has been preparing for the first case of COVID-19 in Crawford County for the past few weeks. Following Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s guidelines, we have taken the necessary steps to treat this individual and anyone else who contracts the virus,” states Philip Pandolph, CEO, MMC.

Pandolph continues, “Community awareness, increased access to testing, social distancing, as well as, conserving and procuring additional personal protective equipment are critical to us limiting the impact of COVID-19. The circumstances surrounding the surge of influenza and the potential management of COVID-19 cases are evolving and changing on a daily basis. We are prepared to adjust our processes and operations accordingly to meet the evolving demands of our community.”

Warren County is also reporting their first case of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill.

If you have those symptoms, you are asked call your health care provider. They will determine if COVID-19 testing is necessary. Testing cannot be completed without a physician order.

Human coronaviruses spread just like the flu or a cold:

Through the air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it

Steps to protect yourself include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, do not use your hand

Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones, and other frequently touched items

If you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better

Those experiencing symptoms and believe they need to be tested are encouraged to call the Flu Evaluation Center at 814-373-5216.

The Flu Evaluation Center at Meadville Community Health Center, 640 Alden Street, is now open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.