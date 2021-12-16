Breaking: Increased police presence at McDowell & MIHS after alleged social media threat

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate High School will have an increased police presence Thursday after the school district was made aware of an alleged social media threat.

The alleged threat was made toward MHS Wednesday night on social media, according to a letter sent to parents and posted online. Parents reported the threat to administration, who immediately notified the Millcreek Police Department.

Millcreek Police are currently investigating the alleged threat and will have an increased police presence at the schools during arrival and throughout the day Thursday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Millcreek School District and the McDowell Administration say they will continue to communicate any additional information to families.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com has a crew on scene and will continue to update you with more as it becomes available.