Breaking: J.S. Wilson evacuated after second bomb threat in two days

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — J.S. Wilson Middle School in Millcreek has been evacuated after a second bomb threat in two days.

J.S. Wilson students were evacuated to neighboring Chestnut Hill Elementary School until they could be dismissed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Chestnut Hill students were not affected by the threat and were not dismissed early.

The Millcreek Township School District is reporting on its website that the school district was notified of the bomb threat mid-morning Wednesday. A student reported seeing a bomb threat in a bathroom, leading to the immediate evacuation of J.S. Wilson.

This is the second bomb threat in two days, a Millcreek Township School District spokesperson confirmed to Action News. Tuesday’s bomb threat was also seen in a bathroom, but there was no evacuation as it was reported just before dismissal.

The Millcreek Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the threat.

This is a developing story. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to update you as this story develops.

