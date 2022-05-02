Erie Police have announced that they have identified and arrested two alleged suspects in the Antonio Yarger Jr. homicide case.

Detective Sgt. Matt Berarducci and Detective Ira Bush have met with District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz and members of her staff.

After consultation, two individuals have been arrested for the homicide of Antonio Yarger Jr.

19-year-old Yassin Abdriahm, and 17-year-old Abdullah Osamah Ismael, have been arrested.

Yassin Abrahim has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Criminal homicide.

Recklessly endangering another person.

Conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Abdullah Osamah Ismael has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Criminal homicide.

Aggravated assault.

Recklessly endangering another person.

Firearms not to be carried without a license.

This is a developing story. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 and 6 for more details.