Breaking News: Wintergreen Gorge Rescue

A rescue is being monitored at the Wintergreen Gorge near the 3200 block of Norcross Road and Shannon Road.

The Brookside Fire Chief confirms that one woman allegedly fell near Wintergreen Gorge.

Several search and rescue teams are on scene. The Brookside fire Chief confirms that one woman fell roughly around 4:45 P.M.

The woman was discovered when a group of people allegedly were walking near the gorge. The search and rescue team has relocated several times and walked more than 30 minutes to finally approach the woman that fell near the gorge in the water.

The Brookside Fire Cheif also says the woman appears to be stable at this time. She is being brought to safety near the engineering building at Penn State Behrend.

