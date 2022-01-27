Breaking: One dead, one injured in overnight shooting

Erie Police are investigating a fatal shooting after two men were reportedly shot Wednesday night.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Erie Police Station with more.

According to Erie Police, the shooting was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday.

According to reports from the scene, the first shooting victim was found outside in the 3900 block of McClelland Ave. That person was taken to UPMC Hamot. A short time later, a second shooting victim arrived at Saint Vincent Hospital.

According to the officer in charge, one of the victims was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

