Breaking: One person killed, one critical after being hit by train

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is dead, one is in critical condition after they were hit by a train Friday afternoon.

Calls came into Erie County 911 around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of two people hit by a train between Liberty and Cherry Streets.

According to Erie County 911, one person was killed, one is critical condition.

All trains in the area have been halted at this time.

This story is developing. We have a crew currently on the scene. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to update you with more.

