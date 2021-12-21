Breaking: Pedestrian struck & killed on E. 26th & East Ave; area closed to traffic





WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning on E. 26th St. and East Ave. and the area is currently closed to traffic.

Calls came in for a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. City Police, city fire, EmergyCare and the coroner are currently on the scene.

At this time, the area around E. 26th St. and East Ave. is closed to traffic to the next intersection.

