Breaking: Possible human remains found in Portland, NY woods

Possible human remains have been found in a wooded area in the town of Portland, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sept. 26 of possible human remains in a wooded area off of Woleben Rd. in the town of Portland, New York.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team and the Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology department in this investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says further details will be released as they become available.

