Breaking: Second body found during investigation of human remains found in Portland, NY

A second body has been found during the investigation of human remains found in the woods on Sept. 26 in the town of Portland, New York.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a second body was found while police were searching the area after human remains were found in the woods near the Rails to Trails off of Woleben Rd. in the town of Portland, NY.

Police say the remains of the first body appear to be female, and the body has been taken to the Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab in Erie for analysis.

During a search of the area, police discovered a second body, which was also taken to Mercyhurst for further analysis. Police say there is no indication of age or gender of the second body at this time.

Police also say the first body appears to have been at the location much longer than the second body.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the FBI, Lakewood-Busti PD, Mercyhurst, and Emergency Services in the investigation.

