BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local officials provided an update Monday afternoon, regarding Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia provided an update in the press conference, confirming the alleged shooter was in Buffalo in early March of this year. He also said the investigation will be very lengthy and the scene is still being processed, adding that warrants have already been obtained an executed.

Mayor Byron Brown addressed recent social media posts threatening violence at other locations, saying the Buffalo Police Department will prosecute if necessary, and has already made arrests.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn confirmed that the mental health case is “off the table” after the defense attorney for the accused shooter withdrew a request for evaluation within 24 hours of making the request. Flynn also said the judge did not feel the need to request a mental health evaluation prior to Thursday’s felony hearing.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said according to the medical examiners, autopsies on the victims will be completed by the end of day Wednesday.

The full press conference can be viewed in the video player above.