(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A reported building collapse in Mercer County has closed a portion of Route 18 and a detour is currently in place.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reporting on its Northwest Region PennDOT Facebook page that a building in Greenville, Mercer County has collapsed, causing Route 18 to be closed from Water Street to Route 58.

A detour is in place using Water Street, Clinton Street and Route 58. A truck detour has been posted using Kidds Mill Road (Route 4012) and Route 58.

According to PennDOT, fences have been placed along the sidewalks to allow pedestrians safe access to nearby businesses.

For the latest road conditions, visit 511pa.com.

