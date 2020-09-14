California, Clarion and Edinboro Universities form partnership

California, Clarion and Edinboro Universities are forming a partnership.

Under PASSHE’s plan for System Redesign, the universities will affiliate.

“This combination will be a good fit for all three universities, given their histories of serving students from diverse economic backgrounds and offering them transformative experiences that lead them to places they may never have imagined,” said Edinboro University President Guiyou Huang.

“We’re excited about the possibilities presented by this partnership and what we might achieve together.”

In July, the State System’s Board of Governors authorized a financial review of potential integrations between three pairs of State System schools – California/Clarion, Edinboro/Slippery Rock and Lock Haven/Mansfield.

PASSHE’s initial plan for university integrations paired California and Clarion, two schools with a history of offering nationally recognized online programs, to stand up a low-cost, high-quality online undergraduate degree and degree-completion program.

Edinboro is a welcome contributor to that initiative and to the trio’s collective efforts to further enhance opportunities for students. The three universities already share successful academic programs and, collectively, serve more than 16,000 students.

“A partnership among California, Clarion and Edinboro has the potential to create a powerhouse,” said Geraldine Jones, president of California University of Pennsylvania.

“Collectively, we would be among the largest providers of higher education in western Pennsylvania. Through collaboration, we can serve our region even better, meeting the needs of all who will benefit from access to affordable, high quality education.”

“An integration that includes California, Clarion and Edinboro will provide great opportunities for our current and future students,” said Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University.

“In addition to supporting our traditional and legacy face-to-face residential programs, we’ll work collaboratively to create an online program that is truly unique.”

The three universities already collaborate on a limited number of academic programs. The schools are like-minded partners, their presidents said, with similar missions, goals and campus cultures.