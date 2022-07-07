(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Route 322 in Crawford County is currently closed due to a reported fatal car accident, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reporting.

According to PennDOT, Route 322 is closed from Franklin Street in East Fairfield Township to Route 173 in Wayne Township in Crawford County due to a fatal crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later Thursday.

Visit 511PA.com for the latest road closures, detours and more.

