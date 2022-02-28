A two-vehicle accident on West 12th Street slowed traffic Monday morning.

The accident happened at the 2200 block of West 12th Street. One westbound lane was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the accident.

Both vehicles were driven off the roadway in front of Wendy’s, with air bags deployed.

Millcreek Police on scene tell us some occupants of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.