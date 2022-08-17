Students that are looking forward to beginning their school year at Cathedral Preparatory School will have to wait a little longer to enter the classrooms.

The president of the school said that staff is excited about the new school year as it brings a new era for the school with boys and girls being brought under one roof, but it will not happen on time as expected.

The start date for students has been pushed back due to the remaining construction being completed after impacts from the supply chain.

“More than anything we care about the students experience and as we looked at the completion of the substantial phase of construction and the preparations, we needed to be ready for the students. We thought the right thing to do was make a small adjustment in our calendar, again thinking first about our students,” said Kevin Smith, President of Cathedral Preparatory School.

The new start date of the school year for Cathedral Prep is now Sept. 13.