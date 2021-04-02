CelebrateErie will not take place in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision was reached by the CelebrateErie planning committee after months of thorough conversations and planning with the Erie County Department of Health and City of Erie officials.

“Though we’re disappointed, we feel confident that this is the right decision for our community,” said Aaron Loncki, event organizer. “The risks and uncertainties surrounding the pandemic are just too unpredictable to put together CelebrateErie at the high-quality level Erie has come to expect and that it deserves. CelebrateErie will be back next year, and our team plans to go all-out.”

CelebrateErie will return on August 19-21, 2022.