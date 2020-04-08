Channellock temporarily shuts down operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

1  of  4
In a statement released on the company’s Facebook page, Channellock, Inc. has temporarily shut down operations until further notice, due to one of its employees testing positive for COVID-19.

“We believe this is an isolated case. However, the health and safety of everyone at Channellock, Inc. is extremely important to us and the company has decided to temporarily shut down operations until further notice.” the statement reads in part.

Channellock will continue to evaluate the situation daily and they will provide all updates as appropriate.

