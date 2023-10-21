(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in connection to the shooting of a Corry couple who were found along a road in Lawrence County, PA in late September leaving one dead and another critically injured.

PSP New Castle announced Saturday they have filed charges and issued an arrest warrant against Yohance Mercer-Huffman, 28, in connection with the shooting of Julie Anne Wegmill, 39, and her husband Edwin Fran Wegmiller, 40, of Corry.

Those charges include criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and related firearms violations.

Yohance Mercer-Huffman, 28, wanted. Photo courtesy of PSP New Castle

Julie Anne and Edwin Fran Wegmiller were found by first responders over a hillside back on Sep., 30 shortly after 3 a.m. with Julie Anne already deceased inside the vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound and Edwin Fran nearby suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on Mercer-Huffman’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.