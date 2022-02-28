Update: The Meadville Tribune is reporting that the road closure was caused by a dozen bricks falling from the top of the Hovis Furniture Store building. The bricks reportedly landed onto the sidewalk and street parking spaces below the building.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Chestnut Street in Meadville is temporarily closed due to unsafe conditions, City of Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno announced Monday.

Chestnut Street from Park Avenue to Federal Court is currently closed due to unsafe conditions, and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

City Auxiliary Police are currently assisting with traffic control. Drivers are warned delays may occur.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The City of Meadville will continue to update the public with the latest on this closure online.