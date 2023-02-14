(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township has a new police chief.

Carter Mook was sworn in as the Millcreek Township Police Department chief on Feb. 14.

Mook has been with the department for 28 years, since 1994. During that time, he has led the patrol division, SWAT team and traffic section. Mook also has served as patrol commander and graduated from the 2022 FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Program.

Mook told WJET that becoming chief of police is an honor and he is excited to continue to serve the Millcreek community.

“We have a great group of people. Over the last handful of years we’ve hired close to a third of our department, and these new hires have brought a renewed sense of energy to our department and what we do,” said Chief Carter Mook, Millcreek Township Police Department.

According to a news release from the Township, Mook’s vision for MPD is “to be trusted and respected by the entirety of Millcreek Township with each decision made to benefit the community. Part of this pledge is a renewed commitment to a diverse Millcreek Township, more communication and a positive community presence.”

MPD will begin to focus on training for a recent influx of new hires.

Mook replaces outgoing Chief Scott Heidt.