Due to the winter storm, a snow emergency has been declared in the City of Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember announced Friday the City of Erie is under a snow emergency from Friday, Feb. 4 throughout the weekend.

The snow emergency extends the odd-even parking regulations through the weekend.

The city is also asking residents to stay off city streets as much as possible to allow crews to plow.