City of Erie releases information on recent firearm related seizures and arrests

The City of Erie has seen an increase in shootings and shots fired calls over the last few months, according to the Erie Police.

In an effort to reduce gun violence in the city, the Erie Police Department has announced they have made a number of seizures and arrests for recent firearm related crimes.

These crime reduction efforts are part of an ongoing effort involving the EPD Patrol Division, SWAT Team, Major Crime Unit, Drug & Vice Unit, as well as, the Gun Task Force and US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Police have released the following arrests to the public:

9/27/20 Homicide- 815 Walnut (Victim DAYQUON HOLLOWAY)

TAJH EASTER (21) arrested on 10/26/20 for Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy and related charges for the murder of DAYQUAN HOLLOWAY which occurred at 815 Walnut on 9/27/20.

DUANE BUCKNER III (20) arrested on 10/26/20 for Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy and related charges for the murder of DAYQUAN HOLLOWAY which occurred at 815 Walnut on 9/27/20. (.25cal handgun recovered from residence in 3500blk of State St.)

10/9/20 Shots Fired- West 19th & Chestnut

HASSAN CLINTON (23) arrested on 10/22/20 for firing a handgun at the occupants of a vehicle at West 19th & Chestnut that occurred on 10/9/10. (.22cal handgun recovered from vehicle during arrest.)

10/9/20 Shots Fired- East 18th & Thompson

MALIK MCLAURIN (18) arrested at ECP on 10/29/20 for Agg. Assault, 6105, 6106, Recklessly Endangering for firing a handgun at East 18th & Thompson on 10/9/20.

TYMARION GIBBS (18) arrested at East 10th & Downing on 10/28/20 for Agg. Assault & Recklessly Endangering for firing a handgun at East 18th & Thompson on 10/9/20. (Two 9mm handguns recovered in a vehicle during GIBBS arrest….still under investigation)

MARSEA JONES (18) charged (**NOT ARRESTED/FUGITIVE**) for Agg. Assault, 6105, 6106, Recklessly Endangering for firing a handgun at East 18th & Thompson on 10/9/20. JONES has an active Warrant for these charges

10/11/20 Home Invasion Robbery- 2320 East Ave.

CHAD DUCK (18) arrested/charged on 10/15/20 for Robbery with a Firearm, Burglary and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (6106) after 10/11/20 Home Invasion Robbery in the 2300blk of East Ave. (9mm handgun recovered during investigation)

10/15/20 Firearm Violation- 900blk East Ave.

DANIELLE YENNY (24) arrested/charged with 6106 after found in possession of an illegally concealed firearm on 10/15/20 on the 900blk of East 11th. (9mm handgun)

10/18/20 Domestic Violence- 1000blk Cascade

MOELYK LOMAX (22) arrested/charged with Attempted Homicide, Persons Not to Possess Firearm (6105) and 6106 after 10/18/20 attack on his girlfriend in 1000blk of Cascade. (9mm handgun recovered during investigation)

10/20/20 Shots Fired- East 5th & Ash St.

CORNELL GRAHAM (39) arrested on 10/20/20 at the scene of a SHOTS FIRED call in which multiple homes, businesses and a vehicle were struck at East 5th & Ash St. Charged with Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another, Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure and related charges. (AK-47 & .40cal handgun recovered from GRAHAM’s residence 613 E5th St.)

DAMAR MCKENZIE (21) arrested on 10/29/20 on a warrant for Attempted Homicide, Discharge of Firearm Into occupied Structure, Recklessly Endangering, Aggravated Assault, and other charges stemming from the 10/20/20 SHOTS FIRED incident at East 5th & Ash St. As a result of a search warrant served at MCKENZIE’s residence (656 E25th St- also on 10/29/20.), two .40cal handguns were recovered.

EBON MCKENZIE (24), charged (**NOT ARRESTED/FUGITIVE **) with same charges as brother DAMAR plus 6105 & 6106. MCKENZIE has an active arrest warrant for these charges.

10/21/20 Homicide- West 18th & Chestnut (Victim FREDERICK PERRY)

KYONTIA LAMONT BLANKS (24) charged (** NOT ARRESTED/FUGITIVE** ) with Criminal Homicide and related charges for murder of FREDERICK PERRY on 10/21/20 at West 18th & Chestnut. BLANKS has an active arrest warrant for these charges.

10/28/20 Warrant Service Arrest- East 6th & Wallace St.

NAKI GRAHAM (19) arrested on 10/28/20 at E6th & Wallace pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant for a 9/28/20 robbery that occurred in the 100blk of East 28th. When arrested, he was found in possession of a 9mm handgun. This resulted in additional charges for 6105 & 6106.

***Two juveniles were also arrested at E6th & Wallace on 10/28/20 for illegal gun possession. These cases are being handled in the Juvenile Court System. (9mm & .380cal handguns)

10/28/20 Shots Fired/Pursuit- 700blk Cherry St.

SHAQUELL DAVIS (22) & DUPREE HUSBAND(24) arrested on 10/28/20 after firing shots from a vehicle in the 700blk of Cherry St. An off-duty EPD officer witnessed this and radioed for marked units to stop the vehicle. The driver (HUSBAND) sped off and a police pursuit of this vehicle ended after it crashed at West 38th & Glenwood Park Ave. Both suspects attempted to flee and were apprehended a short distance away from the vehicle. Both charged with Recklessly End., 6106 with HUSBAND having numerous traffic vio’s related to car chase. (Two 9mm handguns recovered from DAVIS during arrest)

ARRESTS- 15

ACTIVE WARRANTS- 2

FIREARMS SEIZED- 16 (3 stolen)