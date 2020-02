Club Energy will reportedly close its doors in the next 60 days.

This comes after Charles Sunwabe, the owners lawyer, says the city continues to target his client.

Sunwabe says the city asked the owners to vacate the property within 45 days, but Sunwabe pushed for additional time.

Jamar Williams, owner of Club Energy, looks to relocate his club somewhere else. There is no word on where the next location would be.

Attorney Sunwabe is scheduled to give JET 24/FOX 66 more information Wednesday.