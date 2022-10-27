The grandson charged in the 1988 murder of Helen Vogt has waived extradition.

Officials from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office are now headed to Texas to bring the suspect back to Erie.

According to Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, Jeremy Brock, 55, is being brought back to Erie likely next week — 34 years after police say he brutally stabbed his grandmother to death.

Brock waived extradition during a hearing Wednesday in Austin, Texas where he’s being held.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has 10 days to pick up Brock at Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas and transport him back to Erie.