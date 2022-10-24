Erie emergency crews responded to a reported fatal accident Monday morning that shut down traffic along East 10th Street.

That accident happened just after 10 a.m. along East 10th Street just east of Payne Ave. in Erie.

When Erie Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had left the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest on its roof.

The Erie County Coroner has been called to the scene. There is no word on any other injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.