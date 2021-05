The Erie County Coroner has confirmed the body discovered in Lake Erie last week is that of 21-year-old Rabin Subedi.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook determines Subedi drowned.

There are no signs of foul play.

Subedi’s body was found along the shores of Lake Erie by the old Erie Coke Plant. The 21-year-old was missing for over a month.

His family has been contacted. Funeral arrangements have yet to be made.