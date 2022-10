The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night.

That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie man.

At this time, the cause of death is not suspicious. However state police are still investigating.