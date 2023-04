The Erie County Coroner has identified the body of a man found early Monday morning on the city’s east side.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim as 52-year-old Casey Izbecki, of Erie. Izbecki’s body was discovered behind a business in the 1500 block of East Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Cook is ordering toxicology and other tests in the hopes of finding the cause of death, but at this point, no foul play is suspected.