Coroner identifies man fatally shot near West 18th & Chestnut

The Erie County Coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot near West 18th and Chestnut Streets.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the man who was fatally shot as 40-year-old Frederick Perry. Perry died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Police responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street. Perry was taken to the hospital in a private car where he was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Police say they believe the suspect and witnesses took off on foot after the shooting. Investigators are working to discover who is behind this and what led to the shooting.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more information.