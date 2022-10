The victim of a deadly weekend crash in the City of Erie has been identified.

The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 38th Street near Holland Street.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Steven Stanton, 42, died of multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Erie Police report the car driven by Stanton hit a utility pole. He was the only person in the car.